Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in August

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.3 days.

MAANF opened at $0.53 on Monday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

