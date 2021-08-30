MAAS Group Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MGH)

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65.

Get MAAS Group alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley Maas 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th.

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining end markets in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate; Civil and Construction; Tunnelling and Underground Services; and Construction Materials.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MAAS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAAS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.