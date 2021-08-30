MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $22.72

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $23.99. MacroGenics shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 723 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.25.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

