Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 313,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $31,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

