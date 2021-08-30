Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.90

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 22871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.