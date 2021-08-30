Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $19.07

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $18.60. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 2,739 shares.
MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,683,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $5,910,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
