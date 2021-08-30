Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $19.07

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $18.60. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 2,739 shares.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,683,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $5,910,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.