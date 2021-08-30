Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $55,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

