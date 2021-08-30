Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

MGY traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 32,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,974. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

