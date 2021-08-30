Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 28,166 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $22,960,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

