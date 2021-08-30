Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post sales of $67.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the highest is $67.51 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

