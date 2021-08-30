Maincoin Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $13,971.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

