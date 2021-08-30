Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MNKKQ stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.66.
Mallinckrodt Company Profile
