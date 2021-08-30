Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MNKKQ stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

