Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $165.65 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

