Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANH. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,899. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

