Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $190.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $164.84, with a volume of 311391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.65.

MANH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 73,257 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

