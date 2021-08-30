Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the July 29th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

LOAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.70. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

LOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.