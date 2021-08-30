Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTX shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.