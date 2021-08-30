Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in August

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,426,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 3,199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS MAPGF opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.