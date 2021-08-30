Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in August

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,426,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 3,199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MAPGF opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

