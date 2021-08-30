Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Down 0.3%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 33,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 86,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

