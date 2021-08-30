Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

MRNS stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

