Mark P. Vergnano Sells 10,793 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 10,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $33.99. 778,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

