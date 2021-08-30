Mark P. Vergnano Sells 87,360 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.99. 778,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

