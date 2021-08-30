MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Up 31.8% in August

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 29th total of 895,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $3.81 on Monday, hitting $480.96. 8,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,032. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

