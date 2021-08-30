Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $25.82

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $28.51. Marqeta shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 21,714 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MQ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

