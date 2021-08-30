Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,232 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.82% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $586,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 203.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,632. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

