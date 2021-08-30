Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MMLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.82. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

