Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Analog Century Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 7.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 263,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,039. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.