Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of DOOR opened at $124.08 on Monday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

