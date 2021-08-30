Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $353.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $348.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

