Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.10. The company had a trading volume of 140,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.