Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 410,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,200,136 shares.The stock last traded at $86.23 and had previously closed at $85.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 136.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

