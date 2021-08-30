Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 118,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,759,476 shares.The stock last traded at $14.93 and had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

