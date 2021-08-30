Matthew Robert Pollak Sells 10,763 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Robert Pollak sold 10,763 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $539,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. 90,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $51.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

STFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

