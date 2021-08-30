MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.37

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 7050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$93.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.