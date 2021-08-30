Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 628,427 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 363,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,139.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

