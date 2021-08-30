Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

NYSE MAXR opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,139.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

