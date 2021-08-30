MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $1,550,100.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. 471,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,943. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.