MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE:MXL opened at $53.32 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,707,543. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.