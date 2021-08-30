MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,888.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,707,543. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

