Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MAYNF opened at $0.19 on Monday. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

