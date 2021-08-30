Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.15. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

