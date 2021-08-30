McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.00. 57,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

