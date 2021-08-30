MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

