Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.14

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

