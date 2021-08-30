MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 207.44% from the company’s previous close.

MDVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MDVL stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. Analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MedAvail by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MedAvail by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

