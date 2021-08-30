MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 5.9%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.75. 2,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,528 shares of company stock worth $7,273,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

