Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.