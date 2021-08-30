MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,228.89

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $58,228.89 and $87.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

