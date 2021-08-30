Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

MDT stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $134.08. 17,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.