Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $134.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.